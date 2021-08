Six people, including a gunman, have died in a shooting in Plymouth, with two others injured. The atrocity, which happened shortly after 6pm on Thursday, is being treated as a domestic incident and not terror related.However, the government’s terrorism adviser has now said that ‘incels,’ which the killer described himself as, could be treated as terrorists if more violent attacks occur. Thursday’s attack was the first mass shooting to happen in the UK in 11 years. What happened?The shooting spree took place in the Keyham area of Plymouth on Thursday and lasted for around six minutes, according to police....