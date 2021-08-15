Cops meet community at inaugural Police in the Park event

A ridge of high pressure is building today and will stick around through the weekend. A Heat Advisory is in effect through 7 PM tonight. This afternoon will be another hot and humid day with a few hit and miss showers and storms. Highs will be in the low 90s and heat index values over 100 degrees and up to 112°. Tonight will be warm and muggy. Lows will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. This weekend, high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s with some inland location flirting with 100 degrees. There will only be a few isolated showers and storms. There is an excessive heat watch for the weekend. The humidity will be high making the heat index higher. The heat index could range from 105-112 degrees.