Bill Horne, Clearwater city manager for 20 years, dies at 72, three weeks before retirement

Clearwater City Manager Bill Horne died on Saturday after 20 years leading the city. He addressed the audience during a ribbon cutting for the completion of a $5.7 million renovation of Crest Lake Park on April 26 in Clearwater. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

CLEARWATER - In 2001, Tampa Bay’s third largest city was in desperate need of a steady leader.

The then-Clearwater City Commission was implementing a grand vision to turn sleepy Clearwater Beach into a tourist destination. Neighborhoods needed libraries and recreation centers. Basic infrastructure was due for replacement, from stormwater pipes to fire stations.

And residents had just rejected a $300 million redevelopment plan to bring a movie theater, shops, a hotel and apartments to the downtown bluff, meaning the city had to figure out something else to revive its dying downtown.

To carry Clearwater into the 21st Century, the city commission chose Bill Horne, a retired senior Air Force colonel known for his calm demeanor and unquestionable ethics.

Horne — who led Clearwater as city manager for 20 years, seeing Clearwater Beach into one of the largest economic engines in Tampa Bay, molding the city of 115,000 into a safe oasis known for quality of life and navigating the many personalities of elected officials who cycled through the City Council — died on Saturday, public communications director Joelle Castelli confirmed. He was 72 and three weeks away from his planned retirement.

His unexpected death shook colleagues and friends, who were already adjusting to Horne’s upcoming retirement. The city council began a search for Horne’s successor earlier this year and is scheduled to hold interviews with four finalists on Sept. 1.

Assistant City Manager Michael Delk will be acting city manager until the City Council can take action on Monday, according to Castelli.

Mayor Frank Hibbard played golf with Horne at Belleair Country Club on Saturday morning, their weekend tradition for more than a decade.

When he did not return home, his wife of 51 years, Loretta, called Police Chief Dan Slaughter, Hibbard said. The mayor returned to the golf course to look for him and found Horne in his car. Castelli said he died of a suspected heart attack.

“It’s just tragic that he’s 20 days away from retirement and having the time to do all the things that he’d been talking about,” Hibbard said. “Thursday when I met with him I said ‘are you okay? I mean (retirement) is going to be strange.’ He said no, he was great, it was time, he was ready.”

Before his death, Horne said he was looking forward to investing more time in his role as vice president of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, the highest position a layman can hold, and traveling the world with his wife.

“What I want people to say is that I remember when Bill Horne came in and how the city was running and operating, and while I was satisfied for the most part with that city performance, I believe he has left it better than he found it,” Horne said in an interview in June. “If that’s the kind of assessment I receive after 20 years here, I am ecstatic. Because this is a very, very complicated and a difficult job to do. I have been fortunate to be here 20 years to do what I felt has been the right things to do. I am ethically driven. It’s do the right thing and do things right. That’s been my mantra.”

Horne was seen as an icon in public administration, in part for his longevity with one city, which is rare in the profession. Before Horne, Clearwater had five city managers in the span of 13 years.

But he was also seen as a mentor to countless professionals inside and outside of Clearwater.

Delk said in an interview on Thursday that Horne set an example for how to maintain calm no matter what was occurring and how to lead

“He’s probably one of the finest individuals I’ve ever had the privilege to work for,” Delk said. “I could never have asked to have been supported more strongly or more resolutely than Bill has supported us over the years in terms of making the tough decisions. The personal ethics, integrity Bill maintains, he expects to maintain in his staff.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.