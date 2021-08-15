Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clearwater, FL

Bill Horne, Clearwater city manager for 20 years, dies at 72, three weeks before retirement

By Tracey McManus
Posted by 
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZAFd6_0bSCtga100
Clearwater City Manager Bill Horne died on Saturday after 20 years leading the city. He addressed the audience during a ribbon cutting for the completion of a $5.7 million renovation of Crest Lake Park on April 26 in Clearwater. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

CLEARWATER - In 2001, Tampa Bay’s third largest city was in desperate need of a steady leader.

The then-Clearwater City Commission was implementing a grand vision to turn sleepy Clearwater Beach into a tourist destination. Neighborhoods needed libraries and recreation centers. Basic infrastructure was due for replacement, from stormwater pipes to fire stations.

And residents had just rejected a $300 million redevelopment plan to bring a movie theater, shops, a hotel and apartments to the downtown bluff, meaning the city had to figure out something else to revive its dying downtown.

To carry Clearwater into the 21st Century, the city commission chose Bill Horne, a retired senior Air Force colonel known for his calm demeanor and unquestionable ethics.

Horne — who led Clearwater as city manager for 20 years, seeing Clearwater Beach into one of the largest economic engines in Tampa Bay, molding the city of 115,000 into a safe oasis known for quality of life and navigating the many personalities of elected officials who cycled through the City Council — died on Saturday, public communications director Joelle Castelli confirmed. He was 72 and three weeks away from his planned retirement.

His unexpected death shook colleagues and friends, who were already adjusting to Horne’s upcoming retirement. The city council began a search for Horne’s successor earlier this year and is scheduled to hold interviews with four finalists on Sept. 1.

Assistant City Manager Michael Delk will be acting city manager until the City Council can take action on Monday, according to Castelli.

Mayor Frank Hibbard played golf with Horne at Belleair Country Club on Saturday morning, their weekend tradition for more than a decade.

When he did not return home, his wife of 51 years, Loretta, called Police Chief Dan Slaughter, Hibbard said. The mayor returned to the golf course to look for him and found Horne in his car. Castelli said he died of a suspected heart attack.

“It’s just tragic that he’s 20 days away from retirement and having the time to do all the things that he’d been talking about,” Hibbard said. “Thursday when I met with him I said ‘are you okay? I mean (retirement) is going to be strange.’ He said no, he was great, it was time, he was ready.”

Before his death, Horne said he was looking forward to investing more time in his role as vice president of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, the highest position a layman can hold, and traveling the world with his wife.

“What I want people to say is that I remember when Bill Horne came in and how the city was running and operating, and while I was satisfied for the most part with that city performance, I believe he has left it better than he found it,” Horne said in an interview in June. “If that’s the kind of assessment I receive after 20 years here, I am ecstatic. Because this is a very, very complicated and a difficult job to do. I have been fortunate to be here 20 years to do what I felt has been the right things to do. I am ethically driven. It’s do the right thing and do things right. That’s been my mantra.”

Horne was seen as an icon in public administration, in part for his longevity with one city, which is rare in the profession. Before Horne, Clearwater had five city managers in the span of 13 years.

But he was also seen as a mentor to countless professionals inside and outside of Clearwater.

Delk said in an interview on Thursday that Horne set an example for how to maintain calm no matter what was occurring and how to lead

“He’s probably one of the finest individuals I’ve ever had the privilege to work for,” Delk said. “I could never have asked to have been supported more strongly or more resolutely than Bill has supported us over the years in terms of making the tough decisions. The personal ethics, integrity Bill maintains, he expects to maintain in his staff.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearwater, FL
Government
City
Golf, FL
City
Tampa, FL
City
Clearwater Beach, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Horne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Tampa Bay#Air Force#The City Council#Belleair Country Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Related
Saint Petersburg, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Where’s the enthusiasm for the St. Petersburg mayoral race?

ST. PETERSBURG — Unless their neighborhood sprouted dueling political yard signs, many may not be aware that there’s an election around the corner. Voters have plenty of choices in Tuesday’s primary: Mayor Rick Kriseman is term-limited, and this is the first time there has been an open mayoral race since 2009. Voters will also decide which candidates in City Council Districts 1, 4 and 8 will be on the November ballot.
Saint Petersburg, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

St. Pete City Council, public agree: Affordable housing needs most federal stimulus money

ST. PETERSBURG — It’s not a surprise that everyone agrees the $45 million in federal stimulus funds coming to the city should be spent on making housing more affordable. Tampa Bay’s rent is rising faster than any other metro area in the nation this year. Affordable housing was the No. 1 ranked problem St. Petersburg residents identified at three recent publicly held workshops on how the city should spend its American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

More Florida school districts defy state on masks despite financial threats

The pressure keeps ratcheting up in Florida’s school mask battle, as more districts moved to defy the state’s ban on mandates without opt-out clauses even as the Department of Education began to impose penalties. Attention today returns to a Tallahassee courtroom, where Judge John Cooper is set to open a trial on whether the state has overstepped its authority, as alleged by some parents. You can watch here starting at 9:30 a.m. Also today, a couple more districts will discuss going against the state’s directives. Read on for more about what’s happened so far, and other Florida education news.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

The best places to ride a bike in the Tampa Bay area

The pandemic brought an explosion of bicycle sales and drew big crowds to the Pinellas Trail. Meanwhile, Florida is the most hostile state in the nation for bicyclists. The Tampa Bay area and the state of Florida have long held the title as the deadliest place, by far, to ride a bicycle, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at almost three times the national average of deaths per million.
EconomyPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Seeking Top Tampa Bay Workplace nominations in a time of change

The pandemic has prompted many workers to take stock in their career choices. As COVID-19 took hold nearly 18-months ago, some saw what they thought was stable employment evaporate overnight. Others began to question whether the grief they get from rude customers was worth the modest wages, and frankly the risk to their health, both mental and physical.
Pinellas County, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Coronavirus in Tampa Bay schools: a weekly update

The last week’s COVID-19 numbers have shattered all records in Tampa Bay’s public schools, sending thousands of students and staff into quarantine and helping to drive controversial decisions by school boards around the state. Schools struggled last year to stay on task while cleaning, tracking the virus with contact tracing,...
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Top 10 Tampa Bay area events for the week of Aug. 23-29

Chris Stapleton: Country singer Chris Stapleton, who covered Nothing Else Matters from Metallica, with proceeds from sales of the song going to Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation & Outlaw State of Kind, performs. Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel are special guests. Note: Many LiveNation performances, including this one, may be canceled at any moment or have special admission requirements because of COVID-19. $39.75-$306. 7 p.m. Thursday. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4801 U.S. 301 N, Tampa. 813-740-2446.
Saint Petersburg, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

5 things to do with kids in Tampa Bay this week: Aug. 23-29

Drive-in movie: TASCO, the city of St. Petersburg’s teen arts and sports organization, is hosting a drive-in movie night Friday with Uncle Drew, the comedy based on the elderly streetball character NBA all-star Kyrie Irving created for a Pepsi commercial. The film has an all-star comedic and athletic roster, with Shaquille O’Neal and Chris Webber among the players and comedians Tiffany Haddish and Mike Epps, among others. The lot opens at 7 p.m. for cars to receive a spot. The movie begins at 8. Free. Concessions will be available for purchase. Crescent Lake Park, 1320 Fifth St. N, St. Petersburg.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

School mask mandate threats polarize Florida legislators

TALLAHASSEE — Florida legislators, who control the purse strings over public education, are just as polarized over whether it is right for state officials to withhold money for violating the governor’s executive order as they are over whether schools districts can require students to wear masks. Republican lawmakers who control...
Pinellas County, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Appeals court overturns ruling on Redington Beach access

TALLAHASSEE — A federal appeals court on Friday overturned a ruling that backed waterfront property owners in a battle with a Pinellas County town about public beach access. The decision by a panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals focused, in part, on a highly controversial 2018 Florida law that put restrictions on what is known as “customary use” of beaches.

Comments / 4

Community Policy