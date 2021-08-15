Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Why A Hard-Sell Pitch For COVID Vaccines Won't Work In This Rural Illinois Town

Posted by 
KPCW
KPCW
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lee Wright was hard at work, constructing a nail salon near the abandoned hospital in Cairo, Ill., when Jody Johnson stopped by to introduce himself on a recent afternoon. Johnson, who works for the University of Illinois Extension program, chatted with Wright casually in the summertime heat. For Johnson, it was the first step to building trust in this city of fewer than 2,200 people, as extension programs across the U.S. — long valued in many rural communities for helping farmers and supporting 4-H clubs — expand their service to include educating the public about COVID-19 vaccines.

www.kpcw.org

Comments / 0

KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

 https://www.kpcw.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
City
Cairo, IL
State
Illinois State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pulaski Naacp#Juneteenth#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Health ServicesPosted by
KPCW

Alabama Hospitals Have Run Out Of ICU Beds As COVID-19 Cases Surge

Alabama hospitals have run out of ICU beds as COVID-19 cases spike there, putting a renewed strain on the state's health care system. There were negative 29 intensive care unit beds available on Wednesday night, according to the Alabama Hospital Association and the Alabama Department of Public Health. That means there were 29 more patients in need of ICU care than there were beds available.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
KPCW

Bipartisan Group Of Senators Call On Biden To Evacuate Afghan Allies

Fifty-five U.S. senators are urging President Biden to expeditiously evacuate Afghan special immigrant visa applicants whose lives are in jeopardy in the aftermath of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. The group of senators, led by New Hampshire Democrat Jeanne Shaheen and Iowa Republican Joni Ernst, noted the U.S. military mission...

Comments / 0

Community Policy