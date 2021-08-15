These S.F. photographs from the 1940s and '50s resonate today with scenes of daily life
Even though all 60 images were snapped between 1948 and 1953, the city in “San Francisco Photographs by Minor White” has a timeless vibe. The understated black-and-whites now on view at the California Historical Society show a place of old ways and new fashions, looming change and cluttered vistas. The people captured within the frames are men and women focused on their daily lives — some innocent, some wary, but all mostly matter-of-fact.www.sfchronicle.com
