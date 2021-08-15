KC Chiefs vs. 49ers: Key takeaways from the preseason opener
The NFL season is right around the corner and Week 1 of the preseason signifies how close we are to meaningful games again. The preseason is important for teams to put what they have done in training camp into a live game. The results of the games are not that important. What is important is that the team executes its plays and players continue to develop and grow their understanding and talent on the field.arrowheadaddict.com
Comments / 0