State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition free full pc game for download. Survival is the main objective. The main goal is to find shelter or build it yourself. It must be well fortified to prevent zombies from entering or destroying it. Pumping is necessary to build shelters. You can choose from one of three types of pumping: mandatory, recommended, or optional. This is a difficult battle for resources. Throughout the game, the player will feel the pain and severity of this cruel world.