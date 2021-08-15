Cancel
Madison County, IN

Local voters voice redistricting concerns to legislators

The Herald Bulletin
 8 days ago
ANDERSON — Indiana Republican legislators’ lack of transparency when it comes to the process of redrawing district maps is leading to cynicism about what the maps will ultimately look like, two Madison County legislators told residents Saturday.

The absence of public details about a contract the state Republican Party has with a consulting firm to draw up the maps is an issue Democrats have repeatedly discussed with constituents, State Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, said during a meeting at the Anderson Public Library.

“It’s one more thing that causes people not to trust government, and that’s sad,” Austin said. “The public input would be far more meaningful if people knew what they were commenting on. There’s nothing in front of them to be able to direct their comments to. There’s no distribution of population. There’s no visualization of how the voters are going to be divided.”

Both Austin and state Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson — the only local representatives in attendance — said that while Republicans are touting the direct feedback they’re getting from voters on the process, the question of whether they’ll follow through and act on that feedback is an open one.

“People want redistricting reform,” Lanane said. “There will be maps coming out of an independent commission, which we’ll have to look at. We’re going to see how much the official maps resemble in any way those maps. If they don’t, and if there isn’t an answer to why we don’t have redistricting reform, then I’m going to say that it was all a sham. The proof is in the pudding, and we’ll see what those maps look like.”

The release of new census data last week showing the U.S. population becoming more multiracial and more ethnically diverse than ever — as well as population growth being confined almost exclusively to cities — will undoubtedly affect what the new maps look like, Lanane said.

“I think we should see districts which look different than the way they looked in 2010, that will be more reflective of the increase in minorities,” he said. “If we look at those maps, and it’s apparent that there’s been some attempt to water down or to split those communities, then we’re going to have a real problem.”

Austin urged those in attendance to continue to make noise with elected officials and voice their ideas and concerns about redistricting. Residents acknowledged the necessity of monitoring what their representatives advocate for in the General Assembly.

Calling the 2010 drawing of district maps “an abomination,” Joyce Moore with the League of Women Voters of Anderson said meetings like Saturday’s are important means of communicating with legislators and making sure they’re listening.

“We know we need to be paying attention to everything they’re doing.”

