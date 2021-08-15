Welcome back to campus — now, let’s be vigilant | Guest commentary

Our Wildcat community is incredibly excited to welcome to campus more than 15,000 students and 2,500 faculty and staff for the start of our fall semester. Campus has been relatively quiet in the past year with mostly remote learning and work, and we are thrilled that a limited number of in-person classes will resume. We are eager to once again experience the in-person energy, intellectual curiosity, and impassioned creativity that make Chico State such a vibrant and academically excellent institution.