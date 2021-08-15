What to do Sunday, Aug. 15

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at a few things to do in our region Sunday, Aug. 15. Abenaki Chief Don Stevens is kicking off open farms weeks with a special event. You and your family can explore and learn about the historical importance of the Abenaki Land Link crops. The in-field experience will start at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15. The event will be held in Jeffersonville at West Farm. Participants will learn about seed saving and get the chance to enjoy snacks from the farm.