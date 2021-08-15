Cancel
Trego County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Trego by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 04:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Trego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN NESS...SOUTHEASTERN TREGO...NORTHWESTERN RUSH AND SOUTHWESTERN ELLIS COUNTIES At 618 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near McCracken, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include McCracken. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Nelson County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nelson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN NELSON COUNTY At 703 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pekin, or 35 miles southeast of Devils Lake, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tolna and Pekin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Bureau County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bureau, Carroll, Putnam, Stephenson, Whiteside by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 05:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Putnam; Stephenson; Whiteside Areas of Dense Fog for the Morning Commute Areas of dense fog will reduce visibilities to one quarter mile or less at times through 830 AM. Motorists should be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. When encountering dense fog, slow down, keep your headlights on low beam, and increase your following distance. Be especially cautious in and near school zones.
Benton County, IAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Jones, Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 05:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Delaware; Dubuque; Jones; Linn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Jo Daviess, Buchanan, Dubuque, Benton, northwestern Jones, Delaware and northern Linn Counties through 645 AM CDT At 540 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cassville to near La Porte City. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Luxemburg around 545 AM CDT. Holy Cross around 555 AM CDT. Mount Auburn and Balltown around 605 AM CDT. Rickardsville and Bankston around 610 AM CDT. Garrison and Sherrill around 615 AM CDT. Vinton and Epworth around 620 AM CDT. Dubuque, Centralia and Durango around 625 AM CDT. Asbury, Peosta and Sageville around 630 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Wapsipinicon Golf Course, Bankston Park, Fillmore, Monti, Waupeton, Lattnerville, Pinicon Ridge Park, Buck Creek, Baileys Ford Park and Petersburg. This includes Interstate 380 between mile markers 27 and 55. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Fairfax County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfax A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CHARLES AND SOUTHEASTERN FAIRFAX COUNTIES At 455 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodbridge, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Fort Belvoir, Lorton, Mount Vernon, Bryans Road, Mason Neck and Potomac Heights. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Warren County, NJweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 07:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Warren The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Warning for North Central Warren County in northwestern New Jersey * Until 400 PM EDT Monday. * At 507 AM EDT, gauge reports indicated minor flooding along the Paulins Kill in the Blairstown area. The minor flooding should continue into the afternoon hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Blairstown.
Franklin County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore Patchy Dense Fog continues over parts of the Tennessee Valley Patchy Dense Fog has continues across portions of the Tennessee Valley, with visibilities reduced to 1/4 mile or less in some spots. Some locations being affected includes portions of Interstate 59 in DeKalb County, U.S. Highway 72 in Jackson County, and locations along the Tennessee River from far northeast Alabama to Guntersville, the Paint Rock Valley in Jackson County, and rural portions of northern Madison County. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other vehicles. The fog should begin dissipating after sunrise this morning. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Chattooga County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chattooga, Dade, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 05:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chattooga; Dade; Walker PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS FAR NORTHWEST GEORGIA Some patchy dense fog will restrict visibilities to less than one-half to one-quarter of a mile across Dade, Walker and Chattooga Counties. The fog should lift after 10 AM. If driving this morning, slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.
Tishomingo County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Tishomingo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tishomingo Locally-dense fog will occur in river valleys this morning Locally-dense fog will reduce visibilities to a half mile or less near rivers and lakes this morning. Motorists should be prepared for sudden visibility reductions. Remember to use low-beam headlights to aid visibility and reduce glare for oncoming traffic.
Allen County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 06:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert; Williams Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Patchy dense fog will reduce visibilities to under one half mile at times through 8 AM. Motorists should be prepared for sharp and sudden changes in visibility. Should you encounter fog, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and increase your following distance.
Dutchess County, NYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dutchess by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 07:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Dutchess The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Dutchess County in east central New York Northeastern Ulster County in east central New York * Until 1015 AM EDT. * At 715 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to bands of showers. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kingston, Rhinebeck, Hurley, Woodstock, Pine Plains, Red Hook, Millbrook, Port Ewen, Lake Katrine, Staatsburg, West Hurley, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, Olivebridge, Stanfordville, West Shokan, Mount Tremper, Phoenicia, Woodland Valley Campground, Esopus and Marbletown. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor poor drainage and street flooding.
Brown County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Brown A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROWN AND NORTHEASTERN SPINK COUNTIES At 642 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stratford, or 15 miles south of Aberdeen, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stratford, Verdon and Ferney. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Benton County, IAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Cedar, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 06:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Benton; Cedar; Iowa; Johnson; Jones; Linn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Cedar, Johnson, southeastern Benton, Jones, southern Linn and northeastern Iowa Counties through 745 AM CDT At 648 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Onslow to Amana. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds of 30 to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Anamosa, Mechanicsville, Stanwood, Marion, Coralville, North Liberty, Mount Vernon, Lisbon, Fairfax, Solon, Tiffin, Ely, Walford, Springville, University Heights, Swisher, Oxford and Olin. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 227 and 249. Interstate 380 between mile markers 1 and 21. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Orange County, NYweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Orange, Rockland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 05:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 06:17:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 500 PM EDT. Target Area: Orange; Rockland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New Jersey...New York Ramapo River near Mahwah affecting Orange, Rockland, Bergen and Passaic Counties. For the Ramapo River...including Mahwah...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Ramapo River near Mahwah. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 4:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 7.9 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning to a crest of 8.7 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Minor flooding along Route 202. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, State Route 202 floods downstream. Moderate flooding along Route 202 and Route 17. Water into backyards. Minor flooding along Brakeshoe Place, Brook Street and Catherine Avenue. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.7 feet on 01/25/1996. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Ramapo River Mahwah 8.0 7.9 Mon 4 am EDT 7.8 5.5 4.4
Foster County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Foster, Wells by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Foster; Wells A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL WELLS AND NORTHWESTERN FOSTER COUNTIES At 544 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of Carrington, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Carrington and Barlow. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Mcpherson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 15:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McPherson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR EASTERN MCPHERSON COUNTY At 449 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Plainview Colony, or 14 miles north of Ipswich, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Leola. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Mcpherson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McPherson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MCPHERSON COUNTY At 502 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Leola, or 21 miles north of Ipswich, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Leola. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Foster County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Foster by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Foster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR WELLS AND FOSTER COUNTIES At 446 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles south of Leeds to near Fessenden, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Carrington, Fessenden, Glenfield, Bordulac, Grace City, Mchenry, Cathay, Bowdon, Sykeston, Heimdal, Bremen, Manfred, Melville, Hamberg, Juanita, Barlow, Emrick and Heaton. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lunenburg County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lunenburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 15:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lunenburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL LUNENBURG COUNTY At 303 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Victoria, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Victoria, Kenbridge, Lunenburg, Dundas, Lafoon Corner, Gary, Wilburn, Loves Mill, Oral Oaks and Rubermount. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Griggs County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Griggs by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Griggs A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL GRIGGS COUNTY At 700 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Revere, or 35 miles northwest of Valley City, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Revere around 705 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Hannaford and Cooperstown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Day County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Day by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Day A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DAY AND SOUTHWESTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES At 633 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Langford, or 8 miles south of Britton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Fort Sisseton State Park, Cattail Lake and Roy Lake Rec Area. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

