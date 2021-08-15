Severe Weather Statement issued for Trego by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-15 04:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Trego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN NESS...SOUTHEASTERN TREGO...NORTHWESTERN RUSH AND SOUTHWESTERN ELLIS COUNTIES At 618 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near McCracken, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include McCracken. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0