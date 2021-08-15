Cancel
Monessen, PA

New coach Wade Brown looks to rebuild Monessen from the ground up

By Chris Mueller
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntering his first year as head coach at Monessen, Wade Brown is tasked with restoring the foundation of a once-storied program now headed toward the brink of collapse. His tenure begins on the heels of an 0-7 season in which the Greyhounds forfeited their final three games due to a lack of eligible players, leading to the resignation of first-year coach Shane Swope. Low player numbers had been an ongoing issue at Monessen — prior to Swope, Mikey Blainefield resigned after three seasons in 2019 over similar concerns. However, the forfeitures seemingly marked rock bottom; a new and alarming low for one of the WPIAL’s few programs to amass 600 total wins.

