New quarterback could be key to Shenango’s success in 2021

Football’s most important position is perhaps the only area of concern for Shenango this fall. The Wildcats have steadily improved each season under fourth-year coach Jimmy Graham and finished 7-2 during the 2020 campaign. Shenango returns 17 starters from last year’s playoff squad, but the program is operating under the belief that three-year starter Santino Campoli will not be suiting up at quarterback nor at all for the team due to an arm injury that prevented him from playing baseball in the spring.