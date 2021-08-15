With plenty of returning starters, West Greene looks to return to top-notch play

It is August, but Harvey/Wells County football coach Bret Dockter has been hearing a lot about the coming season when he makes his way around town. "You have no idea — everybody is buzzing about this team," said Dockter, who is beginning his eighth season as head coach and 25th season with the Hornets. "It's a little premature. But one of the things that got everyone excited was that we went to Lisbon as the (number) 4 seed last year and Lisbon went to the (Class A finals).