With plenty of returning starters, West Greene looks to return to top-notch play

By Chris Mueller
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith 21 of 22 starters back, West Greene has all the makings for a return to the top of the Tri-County South Conference under third-year coach Brian Hanson. All-everything running back Ben Jackson isn’t walking through their doors anymore, but the Pioneers still plan to replicate the formula that won them a section title two years ago in 2019: a dynamic run game and a stout defense. Last season’s disappointing 4-3 record was a byproduct of having the former without the latter.

