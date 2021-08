Morton (11-4) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven in six innings to earn the win over the Nationals on Friday. Morton got off to a shaky start following Friday's lengthy delay, as he gave up a double and a pair of singles to begin the bottom of the first inning. However, he forced a sacrifice fly before a double play ended the inning. The right-hander was forced to settle for a loss and a no-decision in his last two starts, but he returned to the win column against the Nationals. Across his first three outings in August, Morton has posted a 2.00 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in 18 innings. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Miami on Wednesday.