NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have been forced to call an audible for the final week of the preseason. Coach Mike Vrabel announced Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, which means coaching duties must be shuffled as the team transitions to the next phase of its preparations for the 2021 NFL season. Beginning Monday, the Titans will change their daily schedule from the one they used during training camp to more of what they will do during the regular season.