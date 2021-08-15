Our Lady of the Sacred Heart’s linemen should carry Chargers in 2021
Within the trenches is where Our Lady of the Sacred Heart will find success in 2021. Despite losing first-team Class 1A Big Seven selection Dan Farrell to graduation, coach Dan Bradley’s Chargers bring back four starters from last fall’s starting offensive line. Each member of the returning quartet is over 225 pounds, with two of them weighing in at over 275 pounds in Dion McIntosh and Gavin Tonery.www.post-gazette.com
Comments / 0