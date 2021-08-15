Cancel
New Iberia, LA

A century of caring: the doctors Dauterive

Daily Iberian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Becoming a physician is a true vocation.” This is an axiom that Dr. Eugene Dauterive and his nephew, Dr. Edward Weeks “Ned” Dauterive both believe wholeheartedly. The branches of their family tree are abundant with men and women called to serve both the art and science of medicine. Dr. Henry Dauterive, father to Eugene and grandfather to Ned, founded Dauterive Hospital in a building adjacent to the former Mount Carmel Academy on Duperier Street. The year was 1920, and for the next 101 years, patients in New Iberia have had doctors Dauterive to depend on. That long history will end with Dr. Ned Dauterive’s retirement in a few years. Time to look back on the family that has given their empathy as humans and skill as physicians to keep New Iberian happy and healthy through the years.

