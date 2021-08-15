Richard Rico | Sarah’s gifts; peachy stars

SUNDAY, Aug. 29, up to 100 motorcycles—some from out of state–will rumble to life, then head out to join the 21st Annual Memorial Scholarship Run in a tribute to Sarah Renee Phillips, of Vacaville, whose life was tragically taken on April 6, 2000, at age 13. Sarah was a student at Vaca Peña Middle School, on her way to starting Will C. Wood High. She would be 35 now. The scholarship fund run was established by her father, Glenn Phillips, intended “for students who have overcome personal hardships or obstacles to successfully graduate from W. C. Wood.”