Newcomer to New Iberia: Berley Lahmeyer, mobile acupuncturist

Berley Lahmeyer likes the word phenomenal. He is using it quite a bit these days. The new resident of New Iberia (formerly of Scottsdale, Arizona) is living a dream, as he is truly in love with our town, and it is all James Lee Burke’s fault. Burke is one of Lahmeyer’s favorite authors, and Burke’s descriptive talents were major factors when he was deciding to live here. Lahmeyer has been to four book signings of Burke’s, in Phoenix, Tucson, Seattle and in New Iberia.