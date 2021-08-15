Magic Valley community updates
Because this year’s wildfire season is already very active and dangerous, the Red Cross is responding in dozens of communities. It needs a trained, ready volunteer workforce to provide relief quickly. Volunteers help with reception, registration, food distribution, sheltering, information collection, and other vital tasks. Each shelter also requires licensed mental health and medical professionals. There will be daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness.magicvalley.com
