How To Fold Shorts When Packing For Your Last-Minute Summer Vacation

Since it was founded in 2015, clothing brand Dôen has been making waves in the fashion space. The phrase “cult-favorite” is oft overused, but in this case, it’s the best way to describe the label: Dôen’s floaty, whimsical dresses and cottagecore-inspired separates are a staple of fashion girls and celebrities alike. In fact, some of the biggest names out there are fans of the brand — Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber, Emma Roberts, and Lily Aldridge are just a few that make up the long (and growing) list. With such a warm reception, the brand has been able to dabble in categories outside of its signature, dipping its toe into the home space with moves like a collaboration with Heather Taylor Home. But on Aug. 17, the label decided to dive headfirst — this time, with Dôen’s first-ever bedding collection.