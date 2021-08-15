Cancel
How To Fold Shorts When Packing For Your Last-Minute Summer Vacation

thezoereport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOdds are, no matter how organized you want to be, the night before a vacation usually involves simply throwing sandals, swimsuits, and gauzy dresses haphazardly into your suitcase and trying to squeeze it shut with all your potentially necessary items inside. But, there’s a better way. While folding every. single. item. may seem daunting, finding out the right way to do it can make it much easier. For a summer trip, start in the most obvious place: how to fold shorts.

