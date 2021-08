“Pull yourselves together or get lost,” read the not-so-subtle banner plastered across the fence next to Lyon’s training ground. Their team had picked up just one point from their first two games of the season against sides tipped to battle relegation and Lyon’s combustible fans were frustrated. The players seemed to have taken the criticism on board when they raced into a 3-1 lead against newly promoted Clermont on Sunday but they capitulated again, conceding two late goals to draw 3-3, intensifying the latest of their many recent crises. After nearly a decade without a trophy, this latest debacle runs deeper than the team’s performances on the pitch.