Steelers Podcast: The most unlikely teams for Steelers fans to like
There is plenty of competition in the National Football League in the eyes of every single fan. Most NFC teams are of no consequence, except for a handful. Then there are the teams that are bitter foes that fans absolutely abhor. So who are the Top 5 teams Steelers fans shouldn’t like? Welcome to the Steelers Power 1⁄2 Hour. Join BTSC’s Chris Pugh, Joe Frost and Paul Yanchek for weekly power rankings as it pertains to the Pittsburgh Steelers.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0