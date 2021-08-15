Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers Podcast: The most unlikely teams for Steelers fans to like

By Behind the Steel Curtain
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is plenty of competition in the National Football League in the eyes of every single fan. Most NFC teams are of no consequence, except for a handful. Then there are the teams that are bitter foes that fans absolutely abhor. So who are the Top 5 teams Steelers fans shouldn’t like? Welcome to the Steelers Power 1⁄2 Hour. Join BTSC’s Chris Pugh, Joe Frost and Paul Yanchek for weekly power rankings as it pertains to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Steelers Podcast#Nfc#Steelers Power#Btsc#The Pittsburgh Steelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLNew York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL GM Says It’s ‘Over’ For 1 Star Quarterback

After last year’s perfect 11-0 start ended in disappointment, the Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing another playoff trip in 2021. That means most of the pressure will lie with a 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger. As the 2020 season wore on, it became increasingly clear that the Steelers’ starting quarterback was far from...
NFLFox News

Video: Steelers fans fight after woman hits man in stands during game

It’s football season again in Pittsburgh. During the Steelers preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, a woman at Heinz Field decided to become an entire problem. We don’t know what led up to the fight, but in the video below you can see a woman screaming "get the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL Player’s Wife Broke The News That He Was Traded

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert. The news took the NFL world by surprise as there were no previous reports of the teams discussing a potential trade. How the news came out, though, may have been even more of a surprise.
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers, NFL legend Rod Woodson says Ben Roethlisberger 'doesn't have to prove anything to anybody'

Rod Woodson knows a thing or two about being doubted. The first NFL player to return the same season after undergoing major knee surgery, Woodson was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl in 1996, his first full season back from his injury. Many, however, thought Woodson's better days were behind him at age 31. The Steelers may not have been in that camp, but they didn't necessarily go to great lengths to keep the former Defensive Player of the Year that ensuing offseason. That's why, after 10 glittering years with the Steelers, Woodson left Pittsburgh motivated to prove he still had it.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger answers prayer of cancer-stricken QB

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is in the twilight of his playing career but he can still deliver the goods — on and off the field. This one is more of a latter, as the veteran signal-caller helped fulfill the wish of Garrett King, a high school quarterback of the Freeport High School football team who is also dealing with cancer.
NFLNBC Sports

Steelers sign Lafayette Pitts

The Steelers moved to add a defensive back on Friday after losing DeMarkus Acy to a torn ACL earlier this week. The team announced the signing of Lafayette Pitts. Acy was waived with an injury designation after going down, so there was no need to open a roster spot. Pitts...
NFLabc23.com

Steelers Trade Alert

We begin with a Trade Alert in Pittsburgh. The Steelers announced Saturday afternoon that they acquired Linebacker Joe Schobert from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2022 6th Round Pick. Last Season, Schobert finished with a Team-High 141 Tackles — 84 of those Solo. He also had Three Interceptions — one that resulted in a Pick-Six.
NFLPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Fists fly at Lions-Steelers preseason game as ugly brawl erupts

A caller on 97.1 The Ticket, an Audacy Sports affiliate in Detroit, brought up an interesting question regarding whether or not fans should be quick to pull out their cell phones at a ball game in big situations as opposed to living in the moment (video above). But that question doesn't apply to what we saw on Saturday night's NFL preseason game between the Detroit Lions and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

The Steelers quarterback battle that isn’t a quarterback battle

The battle for the right to succeed Ben Roethlisberger has been raging since the moment Dwayne Haskins was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Every word scrutinized, every practice rep analyzed, every breath they took was watched closely by Steeler fans. One of the most anticipated roster fights I can remember was set to headline the Steelers return to preseason football.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Corner Announces He Suffered Torn ACL

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ defense took a depth hit on Tuesday. Steelers cornerback DeMarkus Acy announced on Tuesday evening that he tore his ACL during practice. To make matters worse, he was just days away from making his “pro debut” at the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. “Unfortunately tore my...

Comments / 0

Community Policy