Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New York Jets Flight Connections 8/15/21

By MacGregor Wells
ganggreennation.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets mostly backups took on the New York Giants mostly backups at MetLife Stadium last night, and the Jets mostly backups pulled out a 12 -7 victory to open the Robert Saleh era. Zach Wilson made his Jets debut as starting quarterback and for the most part was solid and efficient, if not spectacular. The defensive front four dominated as advertised and brought the heat all night against Giants quarterbacks. The running game was good enough, and the Jets thoroughly outplayed the Giants all game, despite the close final score. All in all a nice, if not particularly significant, win to kick off a new Jets era.

www.ganggreennation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Namath
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Gang Green Nation#The New York Giants#Green White Start
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
New York Jets
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo’s Bold Assessment

Tony Romo is seen by many as the best NFL analyst in the game, though not everyone is buying what he’s selling on Zach Wilson. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster is extremely high on the New York Jets rookie quarterback. In fact, Romo believes that Wilson has...
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

Former NFL QB: ‘Kellen Mond or Kyle Trask will be better than Zach Wilson’

Appearing on FOX Sports Radio, former NFL quarterback Shaun King sounded off on his lack of confidence regarding New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. “You can’t tell me that Zach Wilson was the second-best player in this past year’s draft … That pick is going to age terribly. I’m on record as saying Kellen Mond or Kyle Trask will be better NFL quarterbacks than Zach Wilson. Write that down. Write that down.”
NFLsportsgamblingpodcast.com

New York Jets Predictions for 2021

2020 is a year most of us would like to forget, including the New York Jets. Not only was it a terrible season, but also they screwed up their chances at the number one overall pick by winning a meaningless late game against the Los Angeles Rams. The offense was nonexistent as they finished dead last in points per game (15.2) and yards per game (279.9). The defense was hurt by injuries and opt-outs all season and could never really find their footing. Adam Gase really never rallied this team together and it showed in their 1-7 SU/2-6 ATS record on the road.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

Zach Wilson surprises visiting NY Jets fans in Green Bay (Video)

Zach Wilson makes a young New York Jets fan’s day. He’s not even two preseason games into his professional career, but Zach Wilson already has his New York Jets “signature” moment. Video captured by SNY depicts Wilson, prepping for the Jets’ exhibition against the Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. ET,...
NFLganggreennation.com

Jets 23, Packers 14: Zach’s What I’m Talkin’ About!

It was just the second preseason game. Zach Wilson and the New York Jets offense were going up against mostly Green Bay Packers backups. It doesn’t mean a thing. Repeat, it doesn’t mean a thing. But lord almighty, that was fun to watch. Wilson and the Jets offense torched the Packers to the tune of 9 for 11 passing, 128 yards, 2 touchdowns and 17 points in the kind of first half explosion Jets fans have been starved for for years. Green Bay Packers fans will rightfully point out the Jets were facing backups, but Jets fans won’t care. For one half of outstanding football, the Jets looked like they finally have a quarterback, and it was glorious. No doubt trying times lie ahead for the Jets rookie. Nobody emerges from their rookie season unscathed. There will be times when defenses show him looks he hasn’t seen before. There will be turnovers and bad decisions and games where he struggles. But for now, let’s just bask in a rookie quarterback who looks unequivocally like he belongs out there. Poised, calm, accurate, making good decisions: my goodness, is this really a Jets quarterback? Time will tell if this guy works out over the long run, but for now it sure is fun watching the earliest moments unfold.
NFLkslsports.com

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson Becomes Face Of NFL’s Social Media

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The NFL made former BYU and current New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson the face of one of the league’s social media accounts. Wilson recently took over as the header photo for the league’s official Twitter account. Right above the league’s @NFL username and shield...
NFLBleacher Report

Preseason Week 2 Takeaways: There's No Ceiling for Jets' QB Zach Wilson

The best part of NFL preseason football is seeing young players—whether they're high-round draft picks or fighting for roster spots—take the field and really compete for the first time. Potential is easily the most alluring aspect of the game. The idea of those individuals showing what made them so intriguing...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLNOLA.com

Saints QB Jameis Winston 'devastated' after hearing Michael Thomas' surgery news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston didn't hide his feelings Saturday as they pertained to star receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas — who would have been a main target for both Winston and quarterback Taysom Hill during their battle for the starting spot — needed ankle surgery in June and could very well be out for a lengthy amount of time as he recovers.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Jackson Explains Why He Refuses To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

With the NFL season starting in just about a month from now, the league has been having issues when it comes to getting people vaccinated. There are various players out there who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine as they believe it could be harmful to their bodies. This has turned into a huge debate around league circles, and many are frustrated with the penalties that could come with not being jabbed.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Has Message For Bears Rookie QB Justin Fields

The first half of Justin Fields’ preseason debut didn’t go according to plan, but the second half has been sensational. Fields nearly had an interception and fumble in the opening half of today’s game between the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. And yet, the rookie quarterback never lost his composure on the field.
NFLthespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Latest NFL Fan Brawl Video

Another weekend, another ugly fan brawl in the stands of an NFL preseason game. Last weekend, a nasty fight broke out at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers game. The fans involved in that fight, which turned very ugly, have since been banned from the stadium. Saturday night,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy