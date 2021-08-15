Cancel
Walker Buehler not focused on Cy Young Award

By Blake Harris
True Blue LA
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe doesn’t want to hear it, but Walker Buehler is likely the favorite to win the National League Cy Young Award. After another dominant start on Saturday, Buehler added to his Cy-Young resume. He tossed seven innings on the road at Citi Field, allowing only one run while striking out 10. Buehler lowered his season ERA to 2.09, the best in all of baseball. Had he gotten any run support, he would have picked up his 13th win, which would have tied him for the big-league lead.

