Walker Buehler not focused on Cy Young Award

Buehler (12-2) allowed one earned run on four hits and four walks while striking out eight across six innings, earning the win over the Angels on Sunday. Buehler allowed a total of eight batters to reach safely over six innings, but only one run scored on a Phil Gosselin double in the fourth frame. It was his sixth consecutive quality start in a row. Over that stretch, he has allowed only five runs in 39.1 innings. The 26-year-old carries a 2.13 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP with a 9.23 K/9 through 147.2 innings. He has the second-most innings pitched and third-most wins in all of baseball.