AIPT Comics podcast episode 135: Ryan Parrott on the next era of Power Rangers, epic origin stories, and real-life inspirations

By David Brooke, Nathan Simmons
 8 days ago
Welcome back to your weekly dose of comics news, reviews, and interview content! This week, special guest Ryan Parrott joins the show to discuss the revelations discovered in Mighty Morphin #10. We dig into how he’s built everything up to this, writing a classic villain, the future of Power Rangers, how great Dan Mora’s art is, and so much more! Plus, we play Superfight and pit Darth Vader versus Lord Zed!

