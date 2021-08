BALTIMORE — Whenever former Western Michigan pitcher Keegan Akin takes the mound, the Baltimore Orioles seem to always lose. Since June 11, the Orioles have lost in each of Akin's 10 appearances, including seven starts. The Detroit Tigers made the most of his troubles Tuesday, chasing him in the third inning on the way to a 9-4 win at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Before first pitch, the game was delayed one hour, 54 minutes due to rain in the area. Of Detroit's 11 hits, six went for extra bases.