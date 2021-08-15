Spurs stand firm on Harry Kane stance

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Manchester City begins the defense of its Premier League title with a trip to Tottenham, for whom the champions' transfer target Harry Kane could feature. Kane was back in training with the Spurs squad on Friday and manager Nuno Espirito Santo said he would make a late decision on whether to play the striker against a team Kane is keen to join. City could give a first start to Jack Grealish, who signed for British-record $139 million in the offseason. Newcastle hosts West Ham in the other game but signed midfielder Joe Willock too late on Friday for him to be included in its squad for the game.