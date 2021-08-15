Cancel
Premier League

Spurs stand firm on Harry Kane stance

By Veselin Trajkovic
footballtransfer.news
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham Hotspur remain firm in their stance that Harry Kane will not be sold this summer, according to The Times. The striker has been of strong interest to Manchester City after his willingness to move to pastures new in search of trophies and Champions League football was made known. The Premier League champions reportedly had an offer of £100 million rejected by Spurs in June, with the North London club chairman Daniel Levy apparently unwilling to do any kind of a deal.

Premier Leaguechatsports.com

MARTIN SAMUEL: Why the delay over Harry Kane? If the striker is going to Manchester City let's get on with it... it's this pattern of uncertainty and chaos that is stunting Spurs' growth

No doubt Harry Kane and Nuno Espirito Santo have had their little chat now, so both parties are aware that Harry wants to leave and Nuno wants him to stay. And it could perhaps then be argued that the conversation was unnecessary because the world and his wife know that already.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Herald

MATCHDAY: Spotlight on Kane as Man City heads to Spurs

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Manchester City begins the defense of its Premier League title with a trip to Tottenham, for whom the champions' transfer target Harry Kane could feature. Kane was back in training with the Spurs squad on Friday and manager Nuno Espirito Santo said he would make a late decision on whether to play the striker against a team Kane is keen to join. City could give a first start to Jack Grealish, who signed for British-record $139 million in the offseason. Newcastle hosts West Ham in the other game but signed midfielder Joe Willock too late on Friday for him to be included in its squad for the game.
Premier LeagueTelegraph

Daniel Levy holds firm on intention to keep Harry Kane at Tottenham

Daniel Levy is set to hold firm with his intention to keep Harry Kane at Tottenham when he comes face-to-face with Manchester City officials on Sunday. Levy is adamant he does not wish to sell Kane despite the England captain wanting to move and the Premier League champions willing to break the British transfer record for him. He is braced for an official bid from City in the final fortnight of the summer transfer window as they remain interested in him leading Pep Guardiola’s attack.
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

Tottenham Premier League season preview, bold predictions: Why Spurs could keep Harry Kane and lift a trophy

A season of change is upon Tottenham Hotspur. At the very least the manager is new, Nuno Espirito Santo having been drafted in after the attempt to imbue Spurs with Jose Mourinho's winning mentality suited neither party. That may not be where the upheaval ends with Harry Kane, the cornerstone of his club's rise in recent years, eager to move on in pursuit of silverware. Will he get his wish and what is to come in the season ahead?
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Tottenham fans give Harry Kane clear motivation to stay with Spurs

After defeating defending champion Manchester City, Tottenham fans gave Harry Kane clear motivation to stay with Spurs. Kane has been the subject of recent transfer rumors, most prominently to the team Tottenham defeated on Sunday. City is willing to pay Kane’s buyout clause, and then deliver a juicy new contract that would make him a very rich man, even by Manchester terms.
Premier LeagueSkySports

Harry Kane: Graeme Souness believes Man City's 1-0 defeat at Spurs highlighted need to sign striker

Graeme Souness believes Manchester City's defeat at Tottenham demonstrated precisely why they are bidding to sign Harry Kane from Spurs this summer. The Premier League champions were beaten 1-0 at Spurs on Sunday as Pep Guardiola's team suffered their third successive defeat in all competitions - with City also failing to score a goal in their previous losses in the Champions League final and last week's Community Shield.
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

Tottenham vs. Manchester City score: Heung-min Son fires Harry Kane-less Spurs to victory

No Harry Kane? No problem. Tottenham began their new season in outstanding fashion with a superb counterpunching display in which Heung-min Son's second half strike earned them a 1-0 victory over champions Manchester City on Sunday. With the Premier League's top scorer and leading assist provider left out of the squad to face the team he wants to join, there were scant expectations that Nuno Espirito Santo's first match in charge would end in victory against a side who had their £100 million signing Jack Grealish in the starting lineup.
Premier LeagueTrustedReviews

How to watch Spurs vs Man City and the Harry Kane sideshow live online

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Man City: The season kicks-off with a massive game as Manchester City travel to Spurs. Here’s how to watch live and online this Sunday. There’s a juicy curtain raiser to the Premier League season, as Spurs take on Man City during the opening weekend of the season. The Champions have strengthened during the summer with the arrival of the £100m man Jack Grealish, while Spurs are looking to keep their best player out of the clutches of the Dubai fossil fuel billionaires.

