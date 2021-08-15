Spurs stand firm on Harry Kane stance
Tottenham Hotspur remain firm in their stance that Harry Kane will not be sold this summer, according to The Times. The striker has been of strong interest to Manchester City after his willingness to move to pastures new in search of trophies and Champions League football was made known. The Premier League champions reportedly had an offer of £100 million rejected by Spurs in June, with the North London club chairman Daniel Levy apparently unwilling to do any kind of a deal.footballtransfer.news
