What time does the NASCAR race start today? TV schedule, channel for Indianapolis race

For anyone who's asking "What time is the NASCAR race today?" the answer is that it's earlier than NASCAR's preferred window for races. The Cup Series is at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend, but it's racing on the famed track's road course in the Verizon 200 at The Brickyard. The 82-lap event is scheduled for an early afternoon start. This will be the first Cup Series race on the Indy road course.