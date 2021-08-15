Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Starlink Can Scale Service To Serve 30 Million Americans Says Executive

By Ramish Zafar
wccftech.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpace Exploration Technologies Corp.'s (SpaceX) satellite internet service Starlink will not completely rule out providing coverage in urban areas, even though it is designed to optimize service in rural and underserved areas, according to comments submitted by the company's director of Satellite Policy, Mr. David Goldman to the Federal Communications Commission earlier this month. The submission summarized SpaceX's response to a lengthy study commissioned by RS Access, LLC., which had claimed that the 12GHz spectrum could be shared between multichannel video data distribution service (MVDDS) providers non-geostationary fixed-satellite service (NGSO FSS) providers such as Starlink.

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Consumer Service#Starlink Satellites#Satellite Policy#Llc#Rkf Engineering Solutions#Dish Corporation#Buildout#G Mvdds#The Brattle Group#Rs Access
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

SpaceX’s Starlink satellites near-misses with other spacecraft are getting ‘out of control’, experts say

SpaceX’s Starlink satellites are responsible for over half of all near-collisions in space, according to the head of the Astronautics Research Group.Craft from the space company, which was founded by Elon Musk, are involved in approximately 1,600 close encounters every week says Hugh Lewis, the head of the research group. A close encounter is when two craft pass within one kilometre of each other. Excluding the company’s own craft, Starlink passes a craft 500 times every week.Lewis made the estimates based on data from the Socrates (Satellite Orbital Conjunction Reports Assessing Threatening Encounters in Space) database, which tracks bodies circling...
Aerospace & Defensemarketresearchtelecast.com

SpaceX Plans Next Generation Satellites for Starlink Internet

The US space company SpaceX is preparing the second generation of its communications satellites for its global satellite internet. The “Gen2 System” is intended to complement the previous Starlink satellite network, but each new celestial body is heavier and more powerful than the first generation. SpaceX plans its new Starship for the transport into earth orbits, which can carry more and heavier loads per launch than the previously used Falcon 9 rocket.
Aerospace & Defensewccftech.com

Starlink Study Reveals Mind-Boggling Facts About Service Outages

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.'s (SpaceX) Starlink satellite internet constellation was the center of a detailed study last month, conducted by the Carinthia University of Applied Sciences in Vienna. The study covers several areas of Starlink's performance, such as its download speeds, latency and the ability to stream video continuously. Its results reveal that the internet service delivers an average download speed of 170 Mbps and a top download speed of 330 Mbps. Additionally, Starlink also demonstrates latencies as high as two seconds and dipping below 30 milliseconds reveals Carinthia's ROADMAP 5G research group, which aims to study emerging technologies in the era of fifth-generation (5G) cellular internet connectivity.
Marlborough, MAWorcester Business Journal

American Robotics names drone expert to executive team

Marlborough drone manufacturer American Robotics announced Thursday it hired Michael Clatworthy to its senior leadership team as vice president of operations. Previously, Clatworthy served as head of operations at Virginia aviation consultant Avitas, a division of Houston-based Baker Hughes, where he specialized in drones. Clatworthy was one of the founding members of Avitas.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Amazon Announces New Robotics Fulfillment Center Plus Five New Delivery Stations in Florida, Bringing Total State Investment to Over $18 Billion

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2021-- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced an expanded investment in Florida with six new buildings to support operations closer to customers. The new robotics fulfillment center and five new delivery stations are expected to create more than 2,000 full-time jobs in the Sunshine State. This press...
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

Pakistan Software Houses Association Says IT Firms Should be Able to Spend Export Earnings to Pay for Foreign Digital Service Providers

That work is the primary source of income that’s brought in “a historic $2 billion in exports,” Shehryar Hydri, Managing Partner at Deosai Ventures, noted. The 20% was “not approved” but they’ve announced the following token increases:. SBP has “raised the per year limit assigned to 62 whitelisted digital service...
Technologyhotelnewsresource.com

Amazon Upgrades Alexa for Hospitality to Expand and Scale Services - voicebot.ai

Amazon has augmented the Alexa for Hospitality platform to entice hotels, shared living communities, and other organizations interested in bringing the voice assistant into their properties. The improvements are designed to make adding and expanding Alexa for Hospitality faster and more convenient to install and incorporate a custom version of the system.
TechnologyCMSWire

Remote Work Driving Automation Initiatives, Google May Reduce WFH Pay & More News

There have been many changes in the workplace over the course of the pandemic. Millions of workers were sent home to work remotely and many of them will probably stay at home for the foreseeable future. Enterprises have also been investing heavily in technologies that enable this new model while unified communication platforms and apps are now a key part of the digital workplace.
Congress & CourtsGovernment Technology

Will the Infrastructure Bill Fix America's Broadband Issues?

In modern U.S. politics, there are no guarantees. Despite bipartisan support for the $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill, the bill faces political hurdles among the Democratic members of the House of Representatives. But assuming the bill passes, many people with Internet problems must wonder: How much of a dent would...
TechnologyGhacks Technology News

Microsoft 365 and Office 365: new pricing for business and Enterprise customers

Microsoft announced plans to change the pricing of the company's subscription-based services Microsoft 365 and Office 365 this week. The pricing changes will go into effect on March 1, 2022 for business and Enterprise customers. Home and education product pricing won't change "at this time" according to Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365.
Washington Times

Biden push for more broadband regulation rekindles Obama-era fears of price controls

President Biden has ordered the Federal Communications Commission to regulate broadband as strongly as they do phone service, sparking industry fears that the government will set rates for internet access. In a provision tucked into an executive order he signed last month, Mr. Biden instructed the FCC to reinstate the...
ComputersThe Verge

Microsoft announces price increase for Office 365 and Microsoft 365

Microsoft is announcing its first price increase for its Office 365 and Microsoft 365 services in a decade. The price increases will affect commercial and business users of Microsoft’s software as a service (SaaS) offerings next year, with no changes to pricing for education or consumers. Microsoft’s updated pricing will...
Businessinsideradio.com

Once The Biggest Satellite Radio Reseller, Music Service Is Now Being Sued By SiriusXM.

Applied Media Technology Corp. calls itself the top reseller of SiriusXM service since 2003. It markets satellite radio’s business-targeted services to restaurants, offices and retailers who pay as little as $25 per month to beam one of more than 80 commercial-free music channels into their businesses. But the relationship between SiriusXM and AMTC has soured during the past year and now the satcaster is suing its reseller saying it is due nearly $300,000.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

North America Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market to Reach $7,854.40 Million by 2025 with a CAGR of 7.5%, Says Allied Market Research

The growth of the North America SCaaS market is driven by unprecedented growth of the retail industry, surge in consumer expectations, and increased requirement for managing logistics services. Additionally, the integration of blockchain technology along with the advent of omni-channel supply chain approach would create lucrative opportunities for new market players in the near future. However, concerns regarding data protection and security significantly hamper market growth.
Cell PhonesInvestmentNews

5 reasons why every app is becoming a financial services app

Don’t you hate it when you click on a recipe and have to read a whole back story about every ingredient before you get what you came for? To spare you that familiar angst, reader, let’s get right to the chase and then follow with the back story. Happy angst-free reading!

Comments / 0

Community Policy