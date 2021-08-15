Starlink Can Scale Service To Serve 30 Million Americans Says Executive
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.'s (SpaceX) satellite internet service Starlink will not completely rule out providing coverage in urban areas, even though it is designed to optimize service in rural and underserved areas, according to comments submitted by the company's director of Satellite Policy, Mr. David Goldman to the Federal Communications Commission earlier this month. The submission summarized SpaceX's response to a lengthy study commissioned by RS Access, LLC., which had claimed that the 12GHz spectrum could be shared between multichannel video data distribution service (MVDDS) providers non-geostationary fixed-satellite service (NGSO FSS) providers such as Starlink.wccftech.com
