There’s always some phony issue for the far right to get excited about. Remember when they claimed state governments were being taken over by Sharia Law. They talked about it for months, convinced in their own minds our democracy was going to be replaced with foreign law. In fact, nine states even passed statutes banning Sharia in American courts – though no U.S. court had ever made a ruling based on Sharia Law. The truth is, Sharia isn’t even a set of statutes; it is simply a guide for Muslims to live an Islamic life. After all the hysteria, a year or two later we didn’t hear much about it anymore.