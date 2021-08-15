Cancel
Knoxville, IA

Kyle Larson Wins The Knoxville Nationals

By Derek Cardwell
kniakrls.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe old saying dreams really do come true was evident on Saturday night of the 60th Running of the Nos Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals, as Kyle Larson, who has been dreaming of winning sprint car’s biggest event came to reality as he led the final 25 laps and pocketed $176,000 as heard on KNIA. Polesitter Gio Scelzi led the first ten laps, but Schatz took command on lap 11 and held it until just before the fuel stop on lap 25 when Larson took the lead and held it for the rest of the race. Larson looked like he was going to win by a wide margin, but Schatz closed to within a couple of car lengths but ran out of laps. Brad Sweet, Larson’s brother in law, was 3rd. Other awards handed out on Saturday was the best appearing car to Cory Eliason, the best throwback look went to Bobby Mincer and his tribute to the Mark Kinser 1998 car, the Rookie of the Nationals was Ayerton Gennetten, and Mr. Sprint Car went to Scelzi. A complete list of awards plus an A-Main finishing order can be seen at kniakrls.com in Today’s Local Sports.

