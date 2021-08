A few months ago in Variety, Kaley Cuoco shared the story of how she stumbled across the logline for “The Flight Attendant” while skimming the list of upcoming novel releases on Amazon. She immediately called her attorney to see if Reese Witherspoon had already optioned it. Witherspoon hadn’t, and that’s when Cuoco swooped in and started the process that eventually led to her Emmy-nominated adaptation for HBO Max. The Witherspoon story is meant as a compliment: Cuoco is a fan of the star and how she has turned her production company, Hello Sunshine, into a major entity by finding compelling projects...