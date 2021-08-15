Jack Palmer, Feb. 21, 1945 — Aug. 7, 2021

Jack Palmer (1945-2021) 76 years old, went suddenly at his home on August 7, 2021. He is at home now with the Lord that he served faithfully. Jack was born February 21, 1945 to Audrey Palmer and Jack Palmer in Columbia, Mo. Jack was a good-hearted man, and faithful to God, who he loved to talk about. One of his friends described Jack as one of the Lord’s favorites. He was a great storyteller and never met a stranger. Jack was also a Gideon.