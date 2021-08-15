Cancel
Columbia, MO

Jack Palmer, Feb. 21, 1945 — Aug. 7, 2021

By Submitted by Funeral Home
Columbia Missourian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Palmer (1945-2021) 76 years old, went suddenly at his home on August 7, 2021. He is at home now with the Lord that he served faithfully. Jack was born February 21, 1945 to Audrey Palmer and Jack Palmer in Columbia, Mo. Jack was a good-hearted man, and faithful to God, who he loved to talk about. One of his friends described Jack as one of the Lord’s favorites. He was a great storyteller and never met a stranger. Jack was also a Gideon.

