Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

In their reclaimed spiritual home, the Taliban display US-made war spoils.

By George Mackie
washingtonnewsday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn their reclaimed spiritual home, the Taliban display US-made war spoils. The Taliban has published video of captured US-made Afghan military helicopters at Kandahar airport, which was once one of the country’s most important US bases. Insurgents in the southern city – their spiritual birthplace and now one of the...

washingtonnewsday.com

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Military Helicopters#War#Kandahar#Afghan Air Force#Russian#Islamic#The Black Hawk#Afp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Russia
Related
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

In a Warning to the Taliban, U.S. Fighter Jets Are Buzzing Kabul

U.S. fighter jets have reportedly begun buzzing Kabul at night and in the early morning. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is calling the flights "routine," and says they will last until the evacuation mission has ended. These flights remind everyone on the ground that American airpower is still overhead...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

CNN releases footage of Taliban threatening Clarissa Ward crew with ‘pistol whip’

CNN has released footage of a tense moment when a Taliban militant confronted the network’s journalists reporting from the streets of Kabul.Chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward reported that Taliban militants were prepared to “pistol whip” a field producer for the network before a fellow fighter intervened and prevented an attack.“Quickly we are accosted by an angry Taliban fighter,” Ms Ward reported, adding that it was a “very dicey situation”.“Suddenly two other Taliban charge towards us. You can see their rifle butt raised to strike. When the fighters are told we have permission to record they lower their weapons.”“There was...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Night Stalker Special Ops Helicopters Now In Kabul Could Be Critical To Evacuation (Updated)

The elite unit provides multiple capabilities for this operation, but its ability to supply unrivaled surgical close air support may be most valuable. The application of American airpower was an absolutely decisive factor in American forces and their Northern Alliance allies sacking the Taliban from power in 2001. It remained so throughout the 20-year conflict until the United States pulled its aerial assets from supporting the Afghan National Army. The rest is history. But the highly precarious situation the U.S. military is in now in as a result of the rickety evacuation operation centered entirely at Kabul's international airport, which is now totally surrounded by the Taliban, makes traditional airpower provided by fighters, drones, and bomber aircraft, a far less effective tactical option to lean on in a pinch. One very unique, highly-trained, and specially-equipped group is capable of overcoming these limitations, if they are called upon to do so, and they are now in Kabul in force—the 160th Special Operations Airborne Regiment (SOAR), better known as the Night Stalkers.
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

As Afghanistan FELL, US MILITARY AND CIA Fiddled on DIVERSITY

“I want to understand white rage, and I’m white,” Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, whined at a congressional hearing. He might have done better to understand Muslim rage. A week after his testimony, the Taliban had not only doubled their number of districts, but...
U.S. Politicsdallassun.com

Taliban wants ties with all countries, including US

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 21 (ANI): Taliban on Saturday declared that they intend to have economic and trade ties with all countries around the world, including the US. "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants diplomatic and trade ties with all countries, particularly with the United States of America," the group's co-founder and deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said in a Twitter posting today, according to Xinhua News Agency.
Militarycommunitynewscorp.com

Two Bundeswehr helicopters have arrived in Kabul

The Bundeswehr brought two helicopters to the Afghan capital Kabul for people to fly. “The two Airbus H145M helicopters which were loaded yesterday at Wunstorf have arrived in Kabul,” the Bundeswehr wrote on Twitter on Saturday morning. With their help, those in danger should be brought to safety who cannot make it to the airport on their own due to the dangerous and confusing situation. According to the Ministry of Defense, the machines can be used to rescue German citizens or local workers from dangerous situations.

Comments / 2

Community Policy