The third day of the U.S. Men's Amateur Championship in Verona, Pa., where three Arkansas college golfers are competing, continued to be hampered by weather Wednesday. Golfers completed the second round of stroke play and moved to the round of 64 in match play before being suspended by darkness. University of Arkansas transfer Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira shot an even-par 70 in the second round to finish stroke play at 1-over 141. He advanced to match play, but University of Central Arkansas sophomore Palmer McSpadden did not. The Fayetteville native shot a 10-over 80 for the second round and shot a 16-over 156 to miss the cut. University of Arkansas senior Julian Perico also missed the cut, finishing stroke play at 5-over 145 and missing the cut by two strokes.