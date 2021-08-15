Cancel
Arkansas State

Good Morning, Illini Nation: Breaking down Arkansas State

By Scott Richey
The News-Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNov. 12 - Arkansas State. Last year’s record: 11-13, 7-8 Sun Belt (4th East) Top returning player: It's a tie because there’s not much of a distinction in importance between super senior point guard Marquis Eaton and sophomore forward Norchad Omier. Eaton led the Red Wolves in scoring (14.2 ppg) and assists (5.2 apg) in 2020-21, while Omier’s debut season saw him average a double-double at 12.6 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. Only two players — Utah Valley’s Fardaws Aimaq and Jackson State’s Jayveous McKinnis — pulled down more rebounds per game than Omier.

