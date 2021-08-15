Mavericks: 3 trades to acquire Goran Dragic now and why Dallas will not

The Dallas Mavericks need another playmaker on their roster. Luka Doncic is one of the best in the league, but the Clippers exploited Dallas in the playoffs when the 22-year-old rested. They outscored the Mavs by 43 points in the 55 minutes Doncic was off the floor. Dallas held a seven-point edge in 281 minutes with Luka running the show. The Mavericks’ offensive rating dropped 35.3 points per 100 possessions when he sat. Doncic also wore down late in games from carrying such a heavy burden. They need someone that can keep the offense rolling, so the Mavs superstar gets a rest.