Vio-lence frontman Sean Killian has revealed that he is currently recovering from COVID-19. He said of the matter in a statement issued earlier today, August 22nd:. “I entered the hospital Thursday to be treated for Covid. I contracted the virus from a friend who was unaware he was carrying it. I am feeling much better but my lung capacity at this time is diminished. My oxygen absorption is good and all my other symptoms have gone away. I will have a recovery period that will take some time. I’m sorry we have had to make adjustments to our schedule but at this time I cannot perform to the level our fans and the band expect and deserve. This will only be temporary and Vio-lence will be back onstage better than ever.