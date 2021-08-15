Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 04:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Jackson County; Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High temperatures of up to 102 degrees. * WHERE...In California, Central Siskiyou County and South Central Siskiyou County including Mount Shasta City, Yreka, Montague, and Klamath River. In Oregon, Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Jackson County, and Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades including Medford, Ashland, Shady Cove, Williams, Grants Pass, Cave Junction, and Agness. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr