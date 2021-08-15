FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fred likely to make landfall Monday afternoon near Panama City Beach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - I hope everyone had a wonderful weekend! We have had numerous showers and thunderstorms form this afternoon and continue this evening. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing the bulk of the rain is in west Alabama. Rain is forecast to slowly diminish in coverage tonight. Rain that’s out there can still produce heavy rain and some lightning as they move to the north-northwest. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky tonight with temperatures cooling into the low to mid 70s. We’ll wake up tomorrow morning with a mostly cloudy sky and the chance for patchy fog.