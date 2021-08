Amazon has almost doubled its number of employees in North Texas since last summer. In an updated economic impact report released Wednesday, the largest U.S. e-commerce company said it has 37,000 employees in Dallas-Fort Worth, up from about 20,000 last summer, when the pandemic sent more shoppers online. Statewide, Amazon has more than 70,000 employees, or more than 7% of the company’s 950,000 full and part-time workers in the U.S.