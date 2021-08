In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what will the Boston Bruins do to address a hole at the second-line center position? The Edmonton Oilers signed a couple of players on the weekend. What is the projection for goaltender Stuart Skinner and forward Brendan Perlini? The San Jose Sharks were apparently told to fix the “Evander Kane problem” so how did it get this out of hand? Finally, will Joe Thornton return to the Toronto Maple Leafs next season? Will he even return to the NHL?