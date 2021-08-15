Close to normal: Teachers are excited as students return to campus at Huntsville ISD

Students returned to school on Thursday at each of the district's eight campuses. Matthew Lahey | HISD

HUNTSVILLE — It might seem underwhelming to say that something was just “normal,” but that’s just how the first day of school felt at Huntsville ISD on Thursday – and the district’s students and teachers couldn’t be any happier about it.

“It was so wonderful to have the kids back in the building,” said Ashley Earhart, the physical education teacher at Scott Johnson Elementary. “The kids need to be in school and we were just over-the-top excited to welcome them back. It was just such a great, positive, happy day.”

For Scott Johnson Elementary first grade teacher Shelby Cervenka, it was a day of firsts.

While campuses were closed to visitors last year, it was the first time her students’ parents ever got to walk their kids into the classroom to help them settle in on the first day of school, and as a second-year teacher, it was her first time to take it all in.

“It was so nice to see those parents be excited and be happy to see their kids go to school, because I didn’t really get to see that last year and so those kids that came to me, came from kindergarten, so their parents really didn’t get to get that last year either,” Cervenka said. “They took their pictures, there were so many mommies and daddies that were peeking in the classroom just to make sure that their kid was okay and it was so much fun just to watch their excitement and their love for the kids.”

For veteran Huntsville High School U.S. History teacher, Heather Schroeder, it was nice to be able to start the year with a classroom scavenger hunt, which she tries to do every year in her heavily decorated classroom.

“Typically, most teachers do the same thing year after year, they tweak it, they may add new things, but you have your first-day things that you typically start your class with,” Schroeder said.

Schroeder likes to regularly engage her students by getting them up and moving, through gallery walks in the hallways, scavenger hunts and partner work.

“I’m really looking forward to running my class as I have in the past,” Schroeder said.

Matthew Lahey | HISD

While she was able to convert some of her usual activities to digital participation last year, like everything, it just wasn’t the same. From lack of engagement on Zoom, technical issues and a struggle to make personal connections in the classroom, a return to normalcy was a welcome change.

“Things got a little better as the year went on, we kind of just figured it out, but we sort of had to take a whole other approach to teaching, so it was stressful,” Schroeder said. “We started the year with everything being new territory, it felt like everybody’s first year of teaching again because we had to change everything. There was a lot of uncertainty in the beginning, a lot of stress because we had three different teaching models … it was a nightmare.”

For Earhart, her P.E. classes were split last year, working with both kids on Google Classroom and in-person. However, she feels that overall, the year went well as they adhered to strong procedures in keeping equipment sanitized, washing hands and changing up activities and games.

Now, she’s focusing on meeting the students’ needs where they are right now and getting the kids back into a practice of daily physical activity.

“They were so excited to be back in the gym. These past couple of days, we really just teach expectations and teach how things are run and they handled it with such grace. They were so positive and it was a great atmosphere,” Earhart said.

Earhart’s P.E. classes eased into the gym this week, doing some small movement activities, getting to know the gym and what kind of equipment they have, as well as learning the rules and expectations for the class. Next week, they’ll jump into throwing and catching activities, which Earhart says are always a hit with the kids.

“What I’m hoping, is that we don’t step backwards into the kind of protocols that we had last year, so I’m looking forward to things staying normal this school year,” Schroeder said.

Texas has held strong to its guns as the Delta variant continues to sweep the state. Infection rates have soared in younger ages, especially in those who are not old enough to be vaccinated, as the variant noticeably affects unvaccinated populations. While Texas public schools are barred from requiring face masks under Governor Gregg Abbott’s orders and have lost state funding for virtual learning, Huntsville ISD is still taking precautions in keeping the school sanitized and encouraging hand washing.

“A lot of parents were really wary about bringing their kids to school and not having that online option,” Cervenka said, adding that some parents asked her to remind their kids to keep their masks on, which the district encourages for those inclined.

“Some of the parents are encouraging the masks, some of them are not, but now I actually get to see the kids’ faces and I can hear them better this year,” Cervenka said. “It was good to see their facial expressions while we were doing our lessons today and see if they were actually really excited. That’s something I’m really looking forward to, it’s going to be more fun to see their faces and see their excitement and just kind of be able to grow and vibe and expand on my teaching methods.”

Schroeder says it felt strange seeing most people without masks and not being able to recognize her former students, but she’s hopeful that seeing her face will help her students not only engage with her better, but build a personal connection with her.

“I’m really big on student-teacher relationships and for some reason last year, it was hard. I’m not sure if it was because of the masks or the six-feet social distancing, or we were all just struggling to get through, but it felt like a struggle last year to really make those strong connections. With that being such a big part of what I do as a teacher, I’m looking for a return to normal on that, being able to really connect with the kids again,” Schroeder said.

Earhart and Cervenka echoed the same excitement to build relationships with their kids this year, after feeling the same separation between themselves and their students.

“I think it’s sometimes hard to build that over a computer and so we’re just really excited about building relationships with kids and supporting them and their needs,” Earhart said. “It was really nice to meet them face-to-face, the level of excitement was really high, it was just exhilarating.”

“My last year’s class, I got three or four kids at a time, so I got to build those relationships in small groups, but now, I get the whole class of 22 and I feel like I got to visit with each one of them today one-on-one and it was just a growing experience for me,” Cervenka said.

It was a long two days for teachers and students, Cervenka notes, after bonding over storytime, drinking cups of “jitter juice” – which is a sugary mix of Sprite and Hawaiian punch with sprinkles added for fizz – touring the campus and watching them play at recess. Many of her new students were falling asleep as they were getting ready to go home, which was her favorite part of the first day.

“I just had some of my kids that were a little shy, a little quiet, that were just so excited to come up to me and give me a hug and tell me that they had a really good day,” Cervenka said.

“To me, it feels like a normal school year and I’m just very happy for that and I’m happy to give hugs to my students again,” Schroeder added.