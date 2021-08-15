Cancel
Environment

MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 8 days ago

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT. THIS EVENING FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE. HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 116... * AFFECTED AREA...Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National. Forest. * TEMPERATURES...90 to 95. * WINDS...West...

www.kulr8.com

Wyoming State

WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 301 FROM. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR LOW. HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 301... The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag.
Wyoming State

WY WFO RAPID CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR. GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST WYOMING... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH. MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST. OF WESTERN SOUTH...
Wyoming State

WY WFO RAPID CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR. GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST WYOMING... .Monday will be the hottest day of the period, ahead of the next. cold front, with elevated fire weather conditions likely over a.
Environment

WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 301 FROM. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCHES IN EFFECT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 304, 305. AND 307 FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM TUESDAY... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT. THIS...
Dorchester County, MD

Flood Advisory issued for Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 11:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Dorchester The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Dorchester County in southeastern Maryland Wicomico County in southeastern Maryland * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 1144 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Salisbury, Fruitland, Delmar, Hebron, Sharptown, Secretary, Vienna, East New Market, Mardela Springs, Brookview, Linkwood, Shad Point and Melson. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environment

Heat advisory warns of values up to 109 degrees

A heat advisory remains in effect for most of the Four State area until 7 p.m. Monday. Heat index values from 105 to 109 degrees are expected, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. The NWS recommends that...
Billings, MT

WY Billings MT Zone Forecast

————— 935 FPUS55 KBYZ 230551. Zone Forecast Product for South Central and Southeast Montana. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for the rest of tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday. WYZ198-232000- Northeast Bighorn Mountains- Including the city of Burgess Jct. 1150 PM MDT Sun Aug 22 2021. .REST...
Environment

ID Boise ID Zone Forecast

————— 495 FPUS55 KBOI 230832. Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon. Spot temperatures are for today, tonight, and Tuesday. .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke. in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 76. .TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 37 to 47. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 67 to...
Billings, MT

WY Billings MT Zone Forecast

————— 358 FPUS55 KBYZ 230951. Zone Forecast Product for South Central and Southeast Montana. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for today, tonight, and Tuesday. WYZ198-240300- Northeast Bighorn Mountains- Including the city of Burgess Jct. 350 AM MDT Mon Aug 23 2021. .TODAY...Sunny, haze. Isolated showers and thunderstorms...
Missoula, MT

ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast

————— 553 FPUS55 KMSO 230934. .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in. the 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to...
Pocatello, ID

ID Pocatello ID Zone Forecast

————— 699 FPUS55 KPIH 230929. This forecast may not be representative of the exact location you. are interested in. For a site-specific forecast, please visit. weather.gov/Pocatello and click the map on the main page. IDZ072-232200- Sawtooth/Stanley Basin- Including Stanley. 329 AM MDT Mon Aug 23 2021. .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke....

