MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Effective: 2021-08-22 11:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Dorchester The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Dorchester County in southeastern Maryland Wicomico County in southeastern Maryland * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 1144 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Salisbury, Fruitland, Delmar, Hebron, Sharptown, Secretary, Vienna, East New Market, Mardela Springs, Brookview, Linkwood, Shad Point and Melson. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.