Memphis, TN

Man found shot to death in Downtown Memphis

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 8 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Officers responded just before midnight Saturday to a shooting victim on S. B B King Blvd and Union Avenue.

The passenger of the car was found suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

According to police, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting occurred in the area of Trigg and Olive, police said.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.

