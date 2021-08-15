Pittsburgh Pirates: Three Prospects to Watch at Florida Complex League

The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed Gregory Polanco on outright waivers and have officially ended his time as a Pittsburgh Pirates. Once seen as a former top prospect for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Gregory Polanco just never found a consistent level of success. He showed flashes but was never able to fulfill his potential and was limited by injuries. He started off his Major League career by setting the club record for the longest hit streak to start his career. After a breakout 2018, Polanco has not recovered to that level of production, a 123 wRC+ and 23 home runs, by hitting just .197/.267/.358 since 2019. His slide into second that caused his shoulder injury at the end of 2018 also limited his throwing ability.