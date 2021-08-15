Pandora’s expansion is for the skiers

The Aspen Men’s Lacrosse program just finished its summer season, and it was amazing. We were able to have 18 full-field runs with referees. We have close to 80 members and about 66 played on the three league teams in the summer. We play a summer league that culminates in a intramural championship called the Green Cup (In remembrance of Owen Green, who was lost in an avalanche with Mike Goerne in 2019). We played the regular season games at Willits lacrosse field and the championship at Lower Moore in Aspen. These events were attended by 30-50 people each week. None of this would be possible without the city of Basalt parks and rec department, who take immaculate care of our facilities.