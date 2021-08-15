Cancel
Pandora’s expansion is for the skiers

Aspen Daily News
 8 days ago

Please support the Pandora’s expansion. It comes with no additional development tied to it, it is ski area only. It won’t drive the need for more beds, nor does it come with any conditions of approved new beds or development except runs and a lift — what’s to dislike? It is for skiers. Not surprisingly, those against everything are against this. In my view, there is good new stuff and bad new stuff and this is nothing but good. One can’t even see it until reaching the top of the mountain.

Pitkin County, COAspen Times

Guest commentary: Pandora’s will open more opportunities for Aspen Mountain

Pitkin County commissioners are facing a major decision Aug. 25 to add 153 acres of superb advanced and intermediate skiing to the upper east side of Aspen Mountain. This adjacent, out-of-bounds area called Pandora’s was included with the Aspen Skiing Co. master plan, but the applicant decided to remove it to address concerns expressed by commissioners. The balance of the master plan was approved in 2019.
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

Make Pandora’s a reality

Pandora’s is a home run! Every mountain has a “culture,” a feel, and I believe opening Pandora’s will add to what I believe is the most fantastic ski mountain culture in the world. Yes, I admit I am biased, but having grown up on 2nd and Bleeker Streets in Aspen, I used to ski home (or close enough) after Ski Club every day. As a waiter through my 20s I lived at the base from condo to condo and could ski until 30 minutes before work.
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

Keep Aspen the gold standard

How lucky we are to be part of such an incredible community — a community of like-minded people who love the sport of skiing, love the terrain on Aspen Mountain and love the incredibly rich history of the mountain. Many of us are rightfully grateful on a daily basis for what Aspen Mountain is and what it can become. Looking forward is always in our best interests. The past is full of valuable lessons, learnings and “road maps” for the future; we need to respect and use this history while charting for the future. The proposed expansion of Pandora’s on Aspen Mountain includes all of these aspects.
Indiana Stateinkfreenews.com

Area Skiers Find Success In National Tournaments

SYRACUSE – Water skiers from Cindonway Shores and Camelot Lakes spent the past three weekends competing first in the Indiana State Championships, then the AWSA Midwest Regional Championships and the AWSA National Water Ski Championships for three-event individual competition. The WSI Cindonway skiers comprised of three generations, and nine skiers...
TravelSalt Lake Tribune

Jack A. Stauss: Make plans for the mountains, not for skiers.

Little Cottonwood Canyon has been subject to exploitation since Euro-American settlement in the Salt Lake Valley. The settlers drilled and dug deep into its limestone and granite walls, looking for minerals. When the few minerals they discovered were all gone, they cut down all of the trees, degrading the habitat...
Aspen, COAspen Times

Tree-clearing for Pandora’s is not best for Aspen

It is obvious that the group behind Pandora’s is very well organized and pushing hard for this expansion. They have done a lot of work to get their views on Pandora’s out to the public. I feel that they are twisting the truth just a bit, especially in promoting it...
SportsSun-Journal

Nordic skiers are taking it to the streets this summer

CeCe Camacho moved to Maine 18 years ago after growing up in California. She came to realize that to enjoy winter in Maine, you have to enjoy being active outdoors. “I think it’s key to mental health in the winter here,” said Camacho, who lives in Brunswick and now is a Nordic skier. “I tried skate skiing for the first time last winter, but struggled. I’m a big-time runner. I decided I would cross-train this summer … To be honest, winter is rough here. You’ve got to be active.”
Aspen, COAspen Times

Guest commentary: Cut the environment a break, no to Pandora’s

There is currently a well-funded and orchestrated public relations campaign that aims to sell the public on the proposed Pandora’s ski area expansion. We have seen this many times before, most recently with the Lift One corridor project. As an avid skier who happens to own land on the back...
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

Amazing Aspen lacrosse season

The Aspen Men’s Lacrosse program just finished its summer season, and it was amazing. We were able to have 18 full-field runs with referees. We have close to 80 members and about 66 played on the three league teams in the summer. We play a summer league that culminates in a intramural championship called the Green Cup (In remembrance of Owen Green, who was lost in an avalanche with Mike Goerne in 2019). We played the regular season games at Willits lacrosse field and the championship at Lower Moore in Aspen. These events were attended by 30-50 people each week. None of this would be possible without the city of Basalt parks and rec department, who take immaculate care of our facilities.
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

SkiCo announces winter product lineup, includes new $69 Uphill Pass

Aspen Skiing Co. on Monday announced its lineup of 2021-22 winter pass options, which went on sale the same day. The Premier Pass remains the flagship product — $1,599 for members of the Aspen Chamber Resort Association and $2,399 until Sept. 17 — which this year includes an Ikon Base Pass and, new this year, an Uphill Pass.
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

Press ‘pause’ on short-term gain

It’s often said that Aspen exists “in a bubble.” This is apparently meant as a good thing. The Pandora’s project is a dramatic example of this context-free type of ultra-privileged exceptionalism. From the fact that Aspen airport activity is up 20% for the first half of 2021 — as well as the first ever rationing of the Colorado River — to the fires burning all over the American West and indeed, many parts of the world, one can only hope that, at least for once, short-term commercial gain and hedonistic pleasure will take a back seat to environmentally responsible choice.
WorkoutsWKBW-TV

Fitness Friday – Biking for health

Robbie Raugh, RN, fitness and wellness expert says a great exercise you can do that is non-impact is cycling or biking. You can burn a lot of calories and fat, improve your cardiovascular system, sweat toxins out of your body, improve your immune system and so much more. Robbie is...
Aspen, COAspen Times

Pandora’s expansion will enrich Aspen skiing

Aspen is a ski town! With all of the activity this summer, it is sometimes easy to forget. Or we are all just so busy that there is little time to even think about the upcoming winter season. If you are like me, however, and ski over 100 days a...
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

Thumbs up for Pandora’s expansion

I'm writing to express my support of Skico's proposal to expand lift-served skiing to the Pandora area near the Sundeck on Aspen Mountain. Here are some reasons why:. It would improve the skier's experience of Ajax. Opening this area would better balance skier numbers across the mountain. It would reduce pressure on existing lifts. Locals have been using Pandora as sidecountry terrain for a long time. Ski Patrol coverage there, and reduced congestion on other runs would provide better overall skier safety on Ajax.

