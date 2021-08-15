Pandora’s expansion is for the skiers
Please support the Pandora's expansion. It comes with no additional development tied to it, it is ski area only. It won't drive the need for more beds, nor does it come with any conditions of approved new beds or development except runs and a lift — what's to dislike? It is for skiers. Not surprisingly, those against everything are against this. In my view, there is good new stuff and bad new stuff and this is nothing but good. One can't even see it until reaching the top of the mountain.
