First step in Huntsville stadium expansion nearly complete

Contractors are finalizing the installation of new turf at Hornet field near Huntsville High School. Colton Foster | The Item

The first step towards the construction of a new athletics stadium at Huntsville High School is nearing the final stage.

With the placement of new synthetic turf, Huntsville ISD athletics officials were able to check their first box on the scheduled renovations and expansions to athletic venues across the district.

“The turf replacement was needed. The other turf, definitely, severed its life expectancy,” athletic director and varsity head football coach Rodney Southern said. “It’s the first step in transforming this facility into a JV and sub-varsity field too, and eventually a varsity high school stadium.”

The new $1.3 million turf is widely thought of as the top-of-the-line, with a main component of eco-therm — a new product by Hellas that is guaranteed to be 20 degrees cooler than standard black rubber turf.

“It’s going to benefit our kids tremendously and the coaches too when it is 120 degrees outside. That part is good,” Southern added. “The design was thinking about the stadium whether that is 18 or 24 months out.”

School officials predict that the new football stadium will be ready for the 2023-24 athletics season.

Another noticeable difference to the new turf is the rotation of light and dark green panels every five yards.

The 50-yard line will feature the “rockin’ H” logo in black, and the endzones will also be black with green and white letters. The coaches’ boxes will also be black.

“We wanted to set it and make it look a bit different,” Southern said. “I think it is going to be a gorgeous field when it’s done.”

Replacing the turf was not the only adjective from this.

As the new turf gets placed and the building process continues the track surrounding the field will have to be flipped and field events will be removed from inside the stadium and placed near the south endzone of the visitor’s side.

“To be able to take the field events outside of the stadium is a good thing,” Southern added. “It creates more room inside the stadium for a track area and for long jump, triple jump, high jump and pole jump. We will still high jump in the stadium, but everything else will now be in the vicinity of the stadium. At the same time, it is not inside when you are hosting football, soccer or a band contest. It allows us to have more capability in the stadium.”

While the turf is expected to be finished by the middle of next week, the Hornets will be able to break it in with their scrimmage against Lufkin on Friday.